NMC’s Fire Department seals illegal kitchen supplying food to railways in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Fire Department sealed an illegally operating canteen kitchen in Bohra Colony, Binaki Mangalwari in the city, on Thursday. The facility, run under the name Vrindavan Food Products, was supplying meals to passenger trains via a Delhi-based agency, a report in a local daily said

According to the report, located at plot number 1965 in Mahdi Bagh, the kitchen was found to be functioning without the necessary permits in a residential area, causing severe inconvenience to locals. Complaints had been pouring in regarding unauthorized parking, excessive crowding, and improper waste disposal. Taking cognizance of the grievances, Chaudhari personally conducted a surprise inspection late Wednesday night and ordered swift action.

The crackdown was executed at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday by a fire department team from Ashi Nagar zone, led by Sunil Dokre. Upon inspection, officials discovered that the kitchen was operating without fire safety measures while handling a large stockpile of combustible materials, including 15 LPG cylinders, cooking stoves, and deep freezers. The lack of safety protocols posed a significant fire hazard to the densely populated Bohra Colony.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Speaking on the matter, Fire Officer Dokre confirmed that multiple complaints had led to prior inspections, during which the kitchen was found non-compliant with fire safety regulations. Notices were issued to the property owner, urging them to install adequate firefighting arrangements. However, these directives were ignored, prompting authorities to declare the establishment unsafe. The sealing was carried out under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

Before sealing the premises, fire officials allowed the removal of flammable items. However, Jafar Abbas, the operator of the kitchen and a resident of Mohan Nagar, was notably absent during the operation and remains untraceable. According to kitchen staff, Abbas had been contracted by the Delhi-based RK Agrawal Agency for railway food supply.

Deputy Fire Officer Ravindra Trivedi, along with officials Francis Duparé, Arvind Sangolkar, and their team, led the operation to secure the premises. Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that any similar establishments found operating without fire safety compliance will face stringent action.

The crackdown underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring fire safety and legal compliance in the city’s commercial operations.

Advertisement