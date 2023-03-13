NMC’s ‘Chidimar Jodi’ groaner on Walkers Street triggers online meme fest, outrage in Nagpur

Nagpur: “Out of all the things I have lost, I miss my mind the most” – Mark Twain.

They say that being funny is a tough nut to crack. While some have mastered the art, others have failed spectacularly at cracking people up. Unfortunately for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), their attempt at humor has left the masses groaning instead of laughing.

The ‘Chidimar Jodi’ sculpture, which was inaugurated as part of the ‘Walkers Paradise’ initiative on Walker Street, has triggered a meme fest online, with Nagpurians fuming over NMC’s move and labeling it as an attempt to degrade youth. The sculpted figurines, which provide a peek into the behavioral patterns and lifestyle of commoners, include ‘Mobile Wale,’ ‘The Pet Lover,’ ‘Glamour Girl,’ ‘Still Young,’ and ‘The Morning Person.’ However, the sculpture of ‘Chidimar Jodi’ has caught the attention of social media.

Nagpurians have criticized NMC’s attempt at humor, calling it a malicious bid to defame youth. One Twitter user, Aayush Nevatia, even hit out at NMC, using the famous Baburao line from ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ – “Kya kidnapper banega re tu?”

Several memes and opinions have gone viral against NMC’s ‘Chidimar Jodi’ sculpture in Nagpur. It seems that NMC has missed the mark on this one, leaving the people of Nagpur wondering if they should have left the humor to the professionals.

