NMC’s Bodybuilding Contest: Amravati’s Vijay Bhoyar emerges champion

Nagpur: Vijay Bhoyar of Amravati emerged champion of champions in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Bodybuilders and Fitness Association, Vidarbha organised NMC Shree Bodybuilding Competition, the other day. The competition was held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hall, Kachchi Visa ground in Lakadganj.

The best poser award went to Akola’s Umesh Bhakre. Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by Pramod Pendke. On the occasion, Narendra (Balya) Borkar, NMC Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Thool, Jitendra Gaikwad, Abhishek Karigwar, Dinesh Chawre, Pritam Patil, Tinku Shinde.

Gold Rate Tuesday 04 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,100 /- Gold 22 KT 80,100/- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Bhoyar received a cash prize of Rs 51,000 while Bhakre got Rs 31,000.

Results: 60 kgs: Rajesh Kshirsagar (Yavatmal), Sanket Bhagat (Chandrapur), Nikhil Uikey (Akola).

61 to 65 kgs: Sheikh Salim (Akola), Sayyad Khurram (Akola), Vivek Soni (Nagpur).

66 to 70 kgs: Jagdish Gharde (Washim), Sourabh Warthi (W ardha), Pritam Sah (Nagpur).

71 to 75 kgs: Sheikh Farooq (Akola), Yogesh Shendre (Nagpur), Sheikh Sohel (Akola).

76 to 80 kgs: Umesh Bhakre (Akola), Gulshan Singh Siddhu (Nagpur), Akshay Prajapati (Nagpur).

Open: Vijay Bhoyar (Amravati), Nilesh Jogi (Nagpur), Ravindra Thakre (Nagpur).