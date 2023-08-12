NMC’s 75 selfie points get good response from Nagpurians

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up 75 selfie points/stands at various locations across Nagpur under the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign on the occasion of Amrit Bharat Mohatsav.

The selfie points are receiving good response from the citizens. Under directives from the Government of India, five initiatives are implemented under the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ scheme that includes dedication of Shilaphalakam (memorial plaques), Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan (creation of Amrit Vatika with 75 saplings of indigenous trees), Veeron Ka Vandan (honouring freedom fighters) and hoisting of the national flag and singing of national anthem.

Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner, NMC has appealed to all citizens to take a selfie by visiting their nearest selfie point and to upload them on the Government of India’s website to participate in the campaign. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has organised a special selfie contest on August 15 under the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign. The competition will be held in four categories and the winners will be awarded with cash prizes.

