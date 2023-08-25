NMC warns mobile tower cos of action over unpaid property tax

Nagpur: In a stern move, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued an ultimatum to telecom and mobile tower companies operating within its jurisdiction to settle their long-standing property tax dues amounting to a staggering Rs 53 crore. Failure to comply within a month could result in severe actions being taken against the defaulting companies, warned Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari.

Commissioner Chaudhari stated, “If dues are not cleared within a month, the civic body will take strict action.” He further cautioned that the NMC might escalate the matter to the High Court, citing that the evasion of property tax could be considered contempt of a previous court order. This ultimatum follows a series of notices previously sent to the mobile tower companies by the civic body to demand the settlement of their outstanding dues.

Nagpur is home to approximately 1,059 mobile towers, a considerable portion of which has been reportedly neglecting their property tax obligations to the NMC. Despite repeated warnings and notices from the authorities, these companies have failed to meet their financial responsibilities.

The NMC’s repeated requests were not only for clearing the dues but also for ensuring compliance with regulations. The municipal body had given the companies an option to either rectify any illegal infrastructure or to regularize it. However, these directives seem to have gone largely unheeded.

The financial burden of unpaid property taxes from mobile tower companies, along with associated penalties and interest, has now surpassed an alarming Rs 53 crore. While official records from the Town Planning Department indicate the presence of 754 mobile towers in the city, ground assessments reveal a much higher count of 1,059 towers.

The revenue generated from the property taxes of these mobile towers is significant, contributing to the local economy. However, the accumulation of unpaid dues has cast a shadow over the city’s financial landscape.

The NMC’s ultimatum serves as a clear indication of the local administration’s determination to address the issue of tax evasion and non-compliance among mobile tower companies. As the deadline approaches, the fate of these companies hangs in the balance, while the municipal authorities stand firm on their resolve to ensure tax revenue is duly collected and regulations are adhered to.

