NMC to set up parking, charging facility for new electric buses at Khapri, Wadi depots

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finalised Wadi Depot and Khapri Depot for erecting charging facilities for the fleet of electric buses that would be arriving soon. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator RadhakrishnanB, on Wednesday, inspected the two bus depots along with civic body officials. As per plans, both the depots will have parking and charging stations for electric buses being procured by the NMC’s Transport Department.
The Municipal Commissioner directed the company concerned and department to start construction of charging facilities so that once buses arrive, they can be deployed for the benefit of citizens. Additional Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kumar Meena also was present during the inspection visit. NMC has placed an order for 155 electric buses and Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation (NSSCDCL) is procuring 15 electric buses.
Arrangements will be made for parking and charging of eco-friendly buses at Wadi and Khapri. The proposed bus depot at Wadi’s Old Octroi Naka will have a charging and parking facility for 40 electric buses. M/s EWayTrans Company Private Limited has been entrusted with the job. The depot currently houses an old building of Octroi Naka. The Commissioner directed the company to complete construction of a security wall at the site soon. He expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work as other works have not started so far. He directed the company to make electrical arrangements for e-charging.
A meeting will be held with the Chief Engineer of MSEDCL for getting a high tension line at the depots. Parking for Aapli Bus is currently underway at Khapri Naka. At present, there is a bus depot of Travel Time Company and they will be transferred to the bus depot at Koradi. In this area, stations will be set up for electric buses proposed by NMC. M/s Hansa Private Limited has been currently proposing to relocate the bus depot from Hingna Road to Khapri. Around 15 electric buses will be parked at Khapri. There will also be a charging station. There is also a plan to set up a charging station and depot of 115 EV buses at Hingna Road Depot which will be vacated by M/s Hansa Company.
Chief Engineer Pradip Khawle, Deputy Commissioner and Transport Manager Ravindra Bhelave, Executive Engineer Vijay Gurubakshani, Transport Department’s Administrative Officer Ravindra Pagey, Kedar Mishra, Yogesh Lunge and others were present.