NMC to set up parking, charging facility for new electric buses at Khapri, Wadi depots

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finalised Wadi Depot and Khapri Depot for erecting charging facilities for the fleet of electric buses that would be arriving soon. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator RadhakrishnanB, on Wednesday, inspected the two bus depots along with civic body officials. As per plans, both the depots will have parking and charging stations for electric buses being procured by the NMC’s Transport Department.

The Municipal Commissioner directed the company concerned and department to start construction of charging facilities so that once buses arrive, they can be deployed for the benefit of citizens. Additional Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kumar Meena also was present during the inspection visit. NMC has placed an order for 155 electric buses and Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation (NSSCDCL) is procuring 15 electric buses.