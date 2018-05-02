NMC to set up 51 vaccination centres in 10 Zones

Nagpur: In a move to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus in the city, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to set up 51 new centres to provide the vaccination to citizens. After studying the population density the centres would be spread over 10 Zones of civic body. Of these 10 vaccination centres started functioning from Monday itself. Elaborate arrangements for planned manpower, data entry operators and other facilities have been completed at 26 centres.

All the vaccination centres will be started for the citizens during the week. The breakup of new centres are Laxminagar Zone 7, Dharampeth Zone 7, Hanuman Nagar Zone 5, Dhantoli Zone 5, Nehru Nagar Zone 4, Gandhibagh Zone 5, Satranjipura Zone 3, Lakadganj Zone 5, Ashinagar Zone 4 and 6 centres in Mangalwari Zone.

Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi said NMC is going to operationalise all these centres at the earliest. A vaccination drive is currently underway in the city for senior citizens as well as all for the people between the age group of 45 and 59 years.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B have appealed to eligible citizens to get vaccinated. They have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate in breaking the transmission chain of the virus by strictly following the guidelines issued by the administration.



