NMC to give ₹4,000 aid per year to girl students in civic schools

The money will be deposited into the bank accounts of all girl students from Grades 1 to 12, provided they maintain at least 80% attendance. For this, a budgetary allocation of ₹2.10 crore has been made

Nagpur: In a bid to support the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ initiative and encourage education among girls, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced financial aid of ₹4,000 per year for girl students studying in municipal schools. This provision, introduced by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary in the budget, aims to increase the enrollment of girls in civic-run schools.

Additionally, counselling services will be introduced to address the mental health challenges faced by students. Tele-counselling will also be available for other students in need. The corporation has set aside ₹1 crore for this initiative.

Under the New Education Policy (NEP), NMC schools will now include pre-primary (Balwadi) classes for children from the age of three. Schools with more than 20 students in Balwadi will have trained teachers, with ₹55 lakh allocated for this purpose.

To help students prepare for competitive exams like engineering, medical, CA, and NDA, NMC has launched ‘Super 75’. Seventy-five meritorious students from Grade 8 will be selected through an exam and trained until Grade 12, with special coaching classes at Netaji Market School.

In addition to financial aid, the NMC is introducing several initiatives such as STEM and Robotics Labs, skill development programs, coaching for competitive exams, and counselling services to attract students. The decision aligns with the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” initiative.

Under the Navchetana programme, 14 digital boards have been installed in 18 schools, and computer laboratories have been established in five schools to enhance students’ skill development.

To foster scientific aptitude among municipal school students, advanced science laboratories aligned with the curriculum have been set up in two junior colleges and three secondary schools. Additionally, STEM and Robotics laboratories will be established next year to further support scientific learning.

