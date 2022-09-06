NMC to focus on eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has readied its machinery for the eco-friendly immersion of Lord Ganesh as mostly after five days household idols are immersed.

To prevent pollution of lakes, the civic body has fenced them so that citizens do not take a chance to immerse the idols. Also to make it easy for citizens, about 350 artificial tanks have been placed around the lakes and at major squares to facilitate immersion of household idols.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B on Monday held a review meeting regarding the Ganesh Visarjan system. Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Chief Engineer Leena Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Deputy Commissioner Dr Gajendra Mahalle along with Assistant Commissioners and Executive Engineers of all zones were present in this meeting.

The Commissioner gave special instructions in the meeting to ensure that only idols below 4 feet should be immersed in artificial tanks. Idols above 4 feet will be immersed in the artificial lakes at Koradi and other places. All kinds of arrangements like cranes, barricading, and good lighting should be made in Koradi. Cleanliness should also be maintained at the immersion spots.

Apart from this, the Commissioner also directed the Executive Engineers to collect information from all Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in Nagpur city as to their plans for immersion of the idols and chart out the route for procession so that adequate arrangements can be made at the immersion spot.

The thrust of NMC this year has been to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in an environmentally friendly manner. Joshi said that artificial ponds have been arranged in various areas in the city zone wise. Artificial ponds have also been installed in the intersections and in the grounds.

Apart from the major lakes of Futala, Sonegaon, Sakkardara and Gandhisagar in the city, iron tanks have been arranged at other lakes. At the place of the artificial pond, along with immersion, urns are kept for Nirmalya collection. NMC employees and volunteers will collect Nirmalya. High mast lights will be required in the immersion places, the officials were told.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement