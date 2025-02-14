NMC to Cancel Meditrina Hospital’s Registration for Lack of Fire Compliance

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to cancel the registration of Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Ramdaspeth, if it fails to obtain Fire Compliance Certificate, demolish unauthorized constructions, and ensure the installation of requisite fire safety systems within 30 days. The Indoor Patient Department (IPD) will be closed if the registration is cancelled.

NMC Medical Health Officer Dr. Dipak Selokar has issued a notice to the 100-bedded hospital following a complaint by Vikas Thakre, MLA from West Nagpur and President of the Nagpur District (City) Congress Committee. The notice revealed that the hospital has been operational for the last 13 years despite lacking the mandatory Fire Compliance Certificate, which is required before commencing hospital operations.

Another major irregularity highlighted in the notice is that the NMC issued a Nursing Home Registration Certificate to the hospital on 20-01-2012 and renewed it annually for the last 13 years, despite the hospital lacking the Fire Compliance Certificate and essential fire safety systems.

Gold Rate Friday 14 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to notices from the Fire Department, the hospital lacks 29 types of fire safety systems. Additionally, fire tenders cannot access the side and rear margins of the hospital due to unauthorized construction and the installation of an oxygen plant. The kitchen and storeroom have been constructed on the terrace, while the basement parking area is being used for a generator and other purposes.

Thakre lodged the latest complaint against the hospital on 01-01-2025 after receiving grievances from residents of Pawansut Apartment and others. The Fire Department issued a notice to the hospital on 09-01-2025 and apprised the NMC Dharampeth Zone and Dr. Selokar of the irregularities and violations on 09-01-2025 and 17-01-2025, respectively.

Thakre also lodged a complaint against NMC officials with Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, citing their inaction against the hospital. The Guardian Minister held a meeting on 12-02-2025 regarding the issue.

Thakre had initially demanded the cancellation of the hospital’s registration on 23-12-2020, after an FIR was registered against the hospital’s director, Dr. Sameer Paltewar, for fraud under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana) on 22-01-2019. Two more FIRs for fraud and one for closing the hospital gates to patients were also registered against Dr. Paltewar.

Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd

(VRG Healthcare Private Limited), G+6 floors Building

#Hospital started on 19-02-2012 under Dr Sameer Paltewar who is a Habitual Criminal, four FIRs including irregularities in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

#First FIR on 22-01-2019: Fraud of Rs 3 crore, excess money recovered from 26 patients under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, forged internal documents including Debut Vouchers of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B), 34 of IPC, and Dr Sameer Paltewar on bail

#Second FIR on 20-01-2021: Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and 66C of IT Act, prepared bogus bills of patients, difference in amount taken from patient and deposited in hospital’s accounts, gave inflated bills to patients, Dr Sameer Paltewar on bail

#Third FIR on 20-02-2021: Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and 66C of IT Act, forged internal documents including bills of patients

#Fourth FIR on 14-12-2024: Sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 352, 3 (5) of BNS, closed gates for director as well as patients, did not allow another director