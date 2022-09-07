NMC to auction 6925 open plots to recover Rs 37.40 crore Property Tax dues

Advertisement

Nagpur: The cash-starved Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is going to auction 6,925 open plots in Jaitala and Chinchbhavan under Laxmi Nagar Zone to recover Property Tax dues to the tune of Rs 37.40 crore. NMC’s Property Tax Department will conduct the auction.

According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Revenue) Milind Meshram, around 75,596 plot owners across Nagpur city have been defaulting on property tax for years. The outstanding arrears from these open plot owners are around Rs 284 crore.

The NMC has started the process to auction these open plots to recover dues. In the first phase of its drive starting from Laxmi Nagar Zone, the department has shortlisted open plots in Bhim Smruti Shikshan Sanstha, Jaitala Housing Society, Maratha Seva Sangh Gruh Nirmal Society, Rahi Realtors Private Limited, Bharatiya Cooperative Housing Society, Shiv Shakti Housing Society, Crown Housing Society, Pawansut Real Estate among others in Jaitala and Chinchbhavan areas.

Defaulters have to clear their dues by September end. From October 5, the NMC will start auctioning these 6,925 plots, reports said.

