NMC takes action against Tadka Restaurant

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has continued action against unauthorized restaurants. Action was taken against four restaurants in Bhagwagar Layout, Dharampeth, on Tuesday.

The team of NMC enforcement department and Dharampeth Zone demolished sheds, seating arrangements and kitchens of four restaurants cropped up in parking lots of buildings.

As per the press release of NMC, action was taken against Sandwich Factory-Tadka Restaurant, Pasta Fresca, Uptown Café Lounge and Firangish Café and Courtyard.

The NMC had demolished the rooftop restaurant of a bar and restaurant at Takli Sim and hotel in Sitabuldi a couple of days ago.

Many restaurants have cropped up in residential areas. A few residential bungalows were converted into lounges in various parts of the city. Apart from building violations, these restaurants pose threat of fire incidents. Still, the NMC has continued to turn a blind eye towards these violations.