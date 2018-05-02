Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    NMC takes action against Tadka Restaurant

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has continued action against unauthorized restaurants. Action was taken against four restaurants in Bhagwagar Layout, Dharampeth, on Tuesday.

    The team of NMC enforcement department and Dharampeth Zone demolished sheds, seating arrangements and kitchens of four restaurants cropped up in parking lots of buildings.

    As per the press release of NMC, action was taken against Sandwich Factory-Tadka Restaurant, Pasta Fresca, Uptown Café Lounge and Firangish Café and Courtyard.

    The NMC had demolished the rooftop restaurant of a bar and restaurant at Takli Sim and hotel in Sitabuldi a couple of days ago.

    Many restaurants have cropped up in residential areas. A few residential bungalows were converted into lounges in various parts of the city. Apart from building violations, these restaurants pose threat of fire incidents. Still, the NMC has continued to turn a blind eye towards these violations.

    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Man assaults brother with iron rod in Kotwali
    नागपुरात कोरोनाची दहशत; त्यात पावसाची हजेरी
    नागपुरात कुख्यात शोबू सोहेल पिस्तुलासह गजाआड
    नागपुर का मास्क मन कोरोना वायरस से बचा रहा
    ईंधन के आभाव में मनपा की वाहनें खड़ी
    Indian Railways passengers alert! 23 trains cancelled due to coronavirus – Check full list
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: North-East students suffer racial slurs
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: North-East students suffer racial slurs
    Coronavirus Update: Section 144 Now Imposed In Nagpur
    नागपुरात कोरोनाची दहशत; त्यात पावसाची हजेरी
    NMC takes action against Tadka Restaurant
    नागपुरात कुख्यात शोबू सोहेल पिस्तुलासह गजाआड
    नागपुरात उद्योजकाला ४८ लाखांचा गंडा : एमआयडीसीत गुन्हा दाखल
    नागपुरातील तीन ड्रायव्हिंग कंपन्यांनी १० कोटींचे व्यवहार दडविले
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Indian Railways passengers alert! 23 trains cancelled due to coronavirus – Check full list
    Video: Men, women engage in fistfight over skipping queue at Wadi petrol pump
    कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव रोखण्यासाठी कोराडी मंदिर दर्शनासाठी बंद
    नागपुर का मास्क मन कोरोना वायरस से बचा रहा
