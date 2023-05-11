NMC suffers huge losses as garbage operators found selling scrap to junk dealers

Nagpur: According to a recent report, workers from door-to-door garbage collection firms AG Enviro and BVG India in Nagpur have been found allegedly selling approximately 60 tonnes of scrap to junk dealers daily, causing losses amounting to crores of rupees for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) City Unit President Nitin Tiwari has claimed that the workers are selling scrap worth about Rs 10 lakh each day to approximately 30 scrap dealers across Nagpur, instead of transporting it to the Bhandewadi landfill. Tiwari has submitted photographic evidence of GPS locations of the vehicles engaged by both the companies and the names and addresses of the scrap dealers to whom the junk is being sold to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi.

Advertisement

Following the allegations, hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) activists protested outside the NMC headquarters, demanding action against the garbage operators. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Joshi seeking action against the operators.

In response, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) Dr Gajendra Mahalle ordered a probe into Tiwari’s allegations and said that the NMC will issue notices to both the garbage operators and all the 30 scrap dealers named by Tiwari. The SWM Department will also issue directives to assistant municipal commissioners from all 10 zones to initiate action against unscrupulous scrap dealers.

Tiwari claims that workers from both the garbage operators collect dry waste like plastic, shoes, and cardboards, along with general waste during door-to-door collection daily. They later segregate the waste at the transit points across the city and sell it to scrap dealers. The dealers then sell the scrap at a higher price to recyclers, causing huge financial loss to the civic body.

The Shiv Sena neta has stated that garbage collected from the city is the property of the NMC and that sorting the scrap illegally and selling it is violative of the agreement with the civic body and theft of NMC property. The NMC will be keeping a watch on the scrap dealers, and if any garbage operator is found selling dry waste, both will face action. This practice is also affecting regular door-to-door garbage collection, according to Dr Mahalle.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement