NMC starts online system for permissions for Ganesh Mandals

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken a significant step towards simplifying the process for Ganesh Mandals during Ganeshotsav by starting an online system for obtaining various permissions. This initiative aims to streamline and reduce the hassles associated with the permit application process. Additionally, a one-stop solution called the “Ganesh Mandal Permit Facility Centre” has been established in all ten zone offices of the municipality.

Under the directives of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Choudhary and guidance of Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, an easy-to-use online system has been put in place for Ganesh Mandals to obtain the necessary permissions. This move eliminates the need for mandals to go through a complex and time-consuming offline application process.

The establishment of Ganesh Mandal Permit Facility Centres in all ten zone offices of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation provides a single point of contact for mandals seeking permits. This streamlined approach aims to enhance convenience for organizers.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, officers and employees from various departments, including the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Police Department, Fire Department, and others, are actively involved at the Ganesh Mandal Permit Facility Centres. Their presence is geared towards serving citizens and providing guidance on the Ganeshotsav permit application process.

The officials stationed at these centres are readily available to assist citizens with the application process and address any difficulties they may encounter while using the online system. This personalized support aims to ensure that all Ganesh Mandals can easily navigate the new system and obtain the required permits.

The introduction of an online system and the establishment of Ganesh Mandal Permit Facility Centres by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation represent a significant step forward in simplifying the process for Ganesh Mandals during Ganeshotsav. This initiative is expected to enhance convenience, reduce paperwork, and facilitate a smoother experience for organizers, all while ensuring the necessary regulatory requirements are met.

Below is the list of contact numbers of Deputy Engineers:

Abhijit Netam 9673999750

P. G. Mokade 9923388095

P. M. Agarkar 9823128271

P.J. Asalkar 9923209423

Girish Likhar 9890918039

Praveen Kothangle 9823062603

N. S. Bobde 9823274661

Devendra Bhowte 9764336466

Sunil Gajbhiye 9923388044

Prashant Sonkusale 9823316644

Zone wise list of contact numbers of police officers as follows:

Laxminagar Zone 1- Rahul Beldar: 7715908595

Dharampeth Zone No. 2:- Vikas Tidke: 9637402411

Hanuman Nagar Zone No. 3:- Pankaj Bavane 8390458401

Dhantoli Zone No. 4 : Sheikh 9545170806

Nehrunagar Zone No. 5:- Pravin Vakde 7588537192

Gandhibagh Zone No. 6: Bismillah Khan 9823092627

Satranjipura Zone No. 7: Yuvraj Waghmare 8975874100

Lakadganj Zone 8: Adarsh Bhandare 7758097101

Ashinagar Zone 9:- Sujit Chavan 9011051150

Mangalwari bZone 10: Santosh Khandekar 8329388805

To register Ganesh Mandal online, go to the municipal website https://nmcnagpur.gov.in/RTS/ws/user/login.do and click on ‘Register’, enter first name, last name, email ID, mobile number and click on send OTP . Enter the OTP and click register. After registration enter the mobile number again in sign in and get the OTP and register it.

The dashboard of the municipal website will open. In this click on ‘Ganesh Mandal Permission’. How to obtain permission: Read the terms and conditions and click on ‘Agree’. Application for Ganesh Mandal permission will be open. Fill in all the required information. Upload a map showing the detailed information of the Ganesh Mandal pandal site. After that letter of undertaking, certificate regarding private land for police permission, no objection certificate from residents of the settlement, should be filled up.

