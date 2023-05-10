NMC starts annual drive of river cleaning before monsoon

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) started the annual process of cleaning the rivers flowing through the city in the run-up to monsoon so that flooding of the roads and localities can be avoided.

Every year, around 0.8 to 1.5 lakh tonnes of waste is cleared from the water bodies bed and also from its banks. The deepening of the nullah ensures that rain water flow off coming from the storm water drains flows off smoothly without any hindrance. During the drive, the weeds, small plants and grass that have grown on the banks are removed. Also, the sludge is removed from the bed allowing deepening of the nullahs. The annual cleaning exercise also ensures that low lying localities, especially near the water bodies, are not flooded during the monsoon.

The length of Nag River is 17.4 kms, that of Pili Nadi is 16.4 km while Pohara River’s has a span of 13.12 km. NMC also ropes in local NGOs and through them ensures that the entire river stretch is properly cleaned well within the time period. The sludge and other waste material cleared from the river bodies is properly disposed of. At times, it is also used as fertilizer for trees and is systematically spread in NMC gardens.

