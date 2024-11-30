NMC seizes 30,000 banned plastic kites, nylon manja

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a joint operation with Lakadganj Police, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Nuisance Detection Squad confiscated 30,000 banned plastic kites from a warehouse in the Free Zone Small Factory area of Lakadganj zone in the city.

The raid, conducted under Maharashtra Non-Biodegradable Waste Control Act 2006, led to seizure of four boxes containing banned kites, valued at approximately Rs 16,433. NDS Commandant Virsen Tambe confirmed the operation.

The crackdown was initiated after Police Sub Inspector Sandeep Shinde from Lakadganj police station alerted Tambe about illegal stockpile. Acting promptly, Tambe informed Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management Department) Vijay Deshmukh, who instructed Lakadganj zonal team to take immediate action.

During the raid, warehouse owner Hemant Sharma was found to be a repeat offender and was fined Rs 10,000. Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has reiterated the harmful impact of non-biodegradable plastic on the environment and urged citizens to avoid its use to protect the ecosystem.

The officials also seized 51 chakris of nylon manja worth Rs 25,500. Cops arrested two persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Hemant Yashpal Sharma (30), a resident of Lihigaon, Jabalpur bypass, tehsil Kamptee, and Sagir Israr Ansari (49), a resident of Ashraf Nagar.

Similarly, Yashodhara Nagar Police raided the house of Sagir Ansari and seized 51 spools of banned nylon manja worth Rs 25,500. The raid was conducted by Senior PI Ramesh Khune, PI Suhas Raut, PSI Ravikumar and others. Separate cases under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Secs 5, 15 of Environment Protection Act, have been registered against Hemant Sharma and Sagir Ansari at Lakadganj andYashodhara Nagar police station respectively

The operation was executed by zonal heads Natthu Khandekar, Rajendra Meshram, Dinesh Gadge, and Bandu Yelmule.