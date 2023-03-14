NMC renames controversial sculpture ‘The Boys’!

Nagpur: Following the controversy surrounding the ‘Chidimar Jodi’ sculpture, which was inaugurated as part of the ‘Walkers Paradise’ initiative on Walker Street, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has removed the controversial tag and replaced it with ‘The Boys’.

Earlier, the ‘Chidimar Jodi’ sculpture had triggered a meme fest online, with Nagpurians fuming over NMC’s move and labeling it as an attempt to degrade the youth. The sculpted figurines, which provide a peek into the behavioral patterns and lifestyles of commoners, include ‘Mobile Wale,’ ‘The Pet Lover,’ ‘Glamour Girl,’ ‘Still Young,’ and ‘The Morning Person.’ However, the sculpture of ‘Chidimar Jodi’ has caught the attention of social media.

After Nagpur Today exposed the incident, NMC acted swiftly to first remove the ‘Chidimar’ tag. The day after, the sculpture was renamed ‘The Boys’.

