NMC puts all arrangements in place at Ambazari, Futala Lakes for Chhath Puja





Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has completed all the arrangements for the two-day Chhath Puja that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the North Indians. Devotees gather in large number at Ambazari and Futala Lakes in city where they make offering to Sun God.

This year the festival is going to be celebrated on October 30 and 31. In association with several North Indian social organisations, the civic body officials cleaned the banks of Ambazari and Futala Lakes so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Adequate safety arrangements are also put in place for ease in taking dip in the lake waters.

Prakash Varade, Assistant Commissioner, Dharampeth Zone, performed Bhoomipujan for the facilities and arrangements on behalf of NMC. Former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Executive Engineer Vijay Gurubaxani and representatives of various organisations were also present on the occasion.

Sun God is worshipped in Chhath Puja and every year hundreds of devotees gather at the two lakes to offer arghya to Sun God. For the safety of the devotees, barricading has been done in the lake area. Apart from this, temporary lights have been put up in the entire area. Sound systems for public announcements, a reception hall, secure temporary ghats for worshipping devotees were put-up.

S P Singh, Prof. Badriprasad Pandey, Brajbhushan Shukla, Ashok Kumar Shukla, Ajay Gaur, Vikram Khurana, Sudhir Srivastava, Anil Bawangade, Kaushal Pathak, Sachin Shukla, Praveen Jha, Sanjay Pandey, Ramanand Jha. Rajesh Tiwari, Saurav Jha, Mukesh Mishra, Surendra Jha, Amit Jha, Manoj Chaudhary, Brijesh Mishra, Bhagwat Pandey, Pankaj Dubey and others were present.

Fire Department to be deployed to deal with emergency situation:

On October 30 and 31, hundreds of devotees will come to Ambazari and Futala Lakes to offer arghya to Sun God. On the day of Chhath Puja, there will be a crowd of devotees at the lakes in the early morning, so the necessary lighting arrangements has been made by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Also, to avoid any kind of untoward incident, the emergency system of the Fire Department and the swimmers will be ready, and the ambulances of the Municipal Health Department will be deployed at both the la Emergency system of lakes.

