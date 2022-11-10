NMC punishes litterbugs, recovers Rs 94,700 fine in 170 cases

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has initiated stricter action against those who urinate at public places, litter, throw garbage, spit, use plastic bags less than 50 microns in public places. On Wednesday, the NDS registered 170 cases and collected a fine of Rs 94700.

In order to keep the city clean, penal action has been initiated against the citizens who throw garbage on the streets, sidewalks, spitting, dirtying, littering, using plastic bags and shopkeepers. The NDS personnel registered 4 cases and collected a fine of Rs 800. All were fined Rs 200 each. A fine of Rs 1000 has been recovered and 2 cases have been registered against those who defecate in public places such as road footpaths, open spaces, etc. Rs 17,200 fine was recovered by registering 43 cases under handcarts, stalls, pantheles, hawkers, small vegetable vendors for unsanitary conditions (Rs. 400 fine) in the adjoining area. Rs3500 was recovered by registering 35 cases under any person throwing garbage in public places like road, footpath, open spaces (Rs. 100 fine). A fine of Rs.4400 has been collected under 11 cases under which the shopkeeper has thrown garbage in public places. (Rs. 400 fine each).

One case was registered and a recovery of Rs.1000 was done under the category of Institutions like Educational Institutions, Coaching Classes for littering on road pavements, open spaces, etc. (Rs. 1000 fine). A fine of Rs.2000 was recovered under 1 case of littering on roads, footpaths, open spaces by malls, restaurants, lodgings, boarding hotels, cinema halls, wedding halls, caterers, service providers etc. (Rs. 2000 fine).

A fine of Rs 37,000 was collected and 6 cases were registered under the construction of pavilions, arches, stages etc. or closure of traffic roads for personal work (proceeding as per municipal policy). Apart from this, cases were registered against 48 other persons and a fine of Rs.9,600 was recovered.

A fine of Rs 18,000 was recovered from the nuisance organizations in 18 cases. Also, under 1 case of creating nuisance by burning wet or dry waste in public places, a fine of Rs 200 was collected.

