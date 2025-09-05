NMC polls: Deadline ends with 115 objections filed over draft ward structure

Nagpur: The deadline for submitting objections to the draft Prabhag (ward) boundaries of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) ended on Thursday with a total of 115 objections filed. Civic officials said most of the objections were of a minor nature, while only a few questioned the boundaries of entire Prabhags.

According to sources, a large number of objections pertained to clerical errors such as omission of locality names, shifting of polling booths, or other minor discrepancies. These will be scrutinized closely, and valid corrections will be incorporated to avoid complications during the upcoming civic polls.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC) schedule, objections were to be filed by 3 pm on September 4. By Wednesday, 82 objections had been recorded, which rose to 98 by Thursday. With the addition of data from zonal offices, the final count touched 115.

The maximum number of objections, 68, were received at the NMC headquarters, followed by nine each at the Satranjipura, Nehru Nagar, and Lakadganj zone offices.

The next stage involves examining the objections individually, clubbing them where common issues are identified. To ensure transparency, the State Government has appointed senior officials of Principal Secretary rank to oversee the hearings. For NMC, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), has been nominated to preside over the process.

The hearings and decisions on the objections must be completed by September 15, after which the report will be submitted to the SEC. Subsequently, the draw of lots for seat reservations, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and women, will take place. This critical step is expected to be closely watched by political aspirants, as the reservation draw could significantly impact their electoral fortunes.