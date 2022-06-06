NMC polls: BJP may deny tickets to 30% ‘inactive’ Corporators

Nagpur: The BJP, which has been in election mode for more than a year, will have to work hard to quell the resentment of Corporators who have failed in the elections. The party has conducted two surveys, in which it is considered certain to deny the tickets to about 30% of the Corporators. Stopping anti-party activity in the municipal elections by such unsuccessful corporators whose ticket was also cut is going to prove to be the biggest challenge for the BJP.
Notably, this time BJP has set a target for electing more than 120 candidates in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. For this, meetings, dialogue meetings, booth meetings have been going on continuously throughout the year. On the birthday of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, programmes were organised keeping in mind the upcoming NMC elections. More and more people joined it through health camps.
Efforts are also being made to get sympathy from senior citizens. While doing all this, those who remained inactive for five years and the corporators who tarnish the image of the party may get shocked. The party is also aware of this. Many leaders have expressed this displeasure in party meetings. In such a situation, the BJP has no option but to deny the tickets to the inactive corporators. After the municipal elections, the Lok Sabha elections will be held. Hence the BJP cannot afford to lose power in the NMC.
It is noteworthy that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be fully active in this election. Together with the party, they themselves will conduct a separate survey. In this important survey, who passes and who fails, will be revealed, on the basis of which it will be easy to take further decisions. Gadkari’s decision regarding the selection of candidates in this municipal election will be final?