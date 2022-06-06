NMC polls: BJP may deny tickets to 30% ‘inactive’ Corporators

Advertisement

Nagpur: The BJP, which has been in election mode for more than a year, will have to work hard to quell the resentment of Corporators who have failed in the elections. The party has conducted two surveys, in which it is considered certain to deny the tickets to about 30% of the Corporators. Stopping anti-party activity in the municipal elections by such unsuccessful corporators whose ticket was also cut is going to prove to be the biggest challenge for the BJP.

Notably, this time BJP has set a target for electing more than 120 candidates in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. For this, meetings, dialogue meetings, booth meetings have been going on continuously throughout the year. On the birthday of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, programmes were organised keeping in mind the upcoming NMC elections. More and more people joined it through health camps.