NMC penalises 10 firms for dumping building debris on roads, using plastic bags

Nagpur: Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) took action against 10 establishments on Wednesday and collected a fine of Rs 70,000.

The NDS of Dharampeth Zone took action taken against Radhe Sandesh Infra, Sudama Talkies, for spreading construction materials along road and a fine of Rs.10,000 was recovered. Similarly, action was taken against Peter Classes, Gandhi Nagar, Nagpur and Ramekar Science Academy, Akar Nagar, Nagpur for unauthorized installation of banners and hoardings on electric poles and a fine of Rs.5,000 each was collected.

The Dhantoli Zone NDS took actions against Shyam Real Estate, Narendra, Nagar, Nagpur for spreading construction materials along the road and a fine of Rs.10,000 was collected. Satranjipura Zone NDS took action against Harsh Sweets, Vrindavan Nagar, Nagpur for using plastic bags and a fine of Rs.5000 was collected. The Nuisance Detection Squad of Mangalari Zone initiated action against Tawani Tutorial, M/s Harsha Sweets and Flower Market, Mangalari Bazar, Sadar, for using plastic bags and fined Rs 10 thousand each.

Action was also taken against Al Amin English School, Mangarari Bazar, Sadar, Arya Computers Classes, Borgaon Chowk and Khanve Classes, Mahesh Nagar, Nagpur for using plastic bags and a fine of Rs.5,000 each was collected.

This operation was carried out under the leadership of Veersen Tambe, chief of the Nuisance Detection Squad.

