Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday paid rich tributes to great literary Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe on his death anniversary today. Floral tributes were paid at the statue of Annabhau Sathe at Deekshabhumi Chowk.

Also, flowers were offered to the statue of Annabhau Sathe at the NMC headquarters by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave, Amol Tapase, Sudesh Patil, Shailesh Jambhulkar and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement