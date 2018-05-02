Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    NMC pasting stickers at homes of Covid positive patients to curb spread

    Nagpur: Alarmed over surge in Covid-19 cases and home quarantine patients violating isolation guidelines, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to paste stickers on their homes.

    In the past few days, a flying squad set up at 10 Zones noticed that some of the COVID-19 positive patients were not found at the listed address. Later, they were tracked down roaming in their locality. So, sticking a poster identifying houses with COVID-19 patients, would ensure that neighbours are aware and would be able to report violation to the civic body.

    The sticker being affixed reads “Positive COVID-19 Patient Home Isolation” and also the name of the patient and the duration of home isolation. With a sharp surge in novel coronavirus infection, civic officials reviewed the situation and found that the transmission chain was not breaking due to such blatant violations by positive patients mixing among others in the society.

    Similarly, the civic body has started imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 and also initiated police action subsequently against violation of isolation guidelines. People testing positive for COVID-19 are allowed to stay at respective homes in case they do not have symptoms. However, at the same time they have to follow rules, but its violations are not helping the cause of breaking the transmission chain of the infection in the city.

