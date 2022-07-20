NMC offers booster, 1st and 2nd doses of both vaccines on all days in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to offer free of cost booster dose of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for all adults on all working days. With this move, it has also restarted the first and second dose of both the vaccines from Monday to Saturday. Covaxin would replace Corbevax on Saturdays at NMC centres but will be available at government hospitals. All three doses of Covishield can now be taken at NMC centres as well as government hospitals.

Last week, following the Government’s move, the NMC had started the booster dose free of cost for the 18 to 59 age group for 75 days under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav. Some months back, the NMC had restricted the drive for different brands of vaccines on fixed days of the week.

Advertisement

Covishield was available only from Monday to Wednesday at NMC centres, followed by Covaxin on Thursdays and Fridays and under 18 vaccination — Corbevax — on Saturdays.

Around 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18 to 59 group are eligible for booster in the city limits and around 9 lakh in district places. For the drive to cover all beneficiaries due for booster by September 30, which is the 75th day, the NMC and district administration need to administer an average 25,000 booster doses daily.

On Tuesday, the NMC managed around 3,500 booster doses. Though the drive picked up after rolling out of free booster shots, the numbers indicate the district may miss the target. The 75-day window also includes Sundays and public holidays, when the government centres shall remain closed. This means the drive would need a higher tally than 25,000 booster doses daily if all due beneficiaries are to be covered.

The NMC has 49 centres and it currently has a good supply of doses. “We have increased medical teams and centres too. Citizens must not delay their precaution dose further,” said officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement