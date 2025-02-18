NMC-OCW Launches Nagpur Jal Grahak Seva’ App for Enhanced Water Services

Nagpur, The NMC-OCW (Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water) has launched the Nagpur Jal Grahak Seva mobile app, an upgraded digital platform designed to streamline water services for Nagpur residents. This new app replaces the earlier Nagpur Water app, integrating advanced technology for a smoother and more efficient user experience.

With this app, users can view and pay their water charges online and lodge any complaint regarding water supply. Very soon they will also be able to apply new connections, change requests through the app and track their status. Previously, customers had to visit zone offices for change requests, such as name updates and tap size modifications & other service requests, but now all these services are available at the click of a button.

Consumers can also register complaints and track them online, ensuring resolutions are confirmed via a unique “Happy Code” verification. Billing and payments have become seamless, allowing users to view bills in PDF format, check payment history, and pay conveniently via Net Banking, Debit/Credit Cards, UPI, and Wallets.

The app provides real-time notifications, keeping users updated with push notifications and SMS alerts for billing, service updates, and more.

In addition to these enhanced features, the app offers improved contact management, enabling users to update mobile numbers and other contact details easily.

This initiative underscores NMC-OCW’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and consumer convenience in water service management. Residents are encouraged to download the app and experience hassle-free water services at their fingertips.

For more information about NMC-OCW, please contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.