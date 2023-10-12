NMC move to convert floral waste from Netaji Market into incense sticks

Nagpur: In a commendable initiative to address environmental concerns and promote recycling, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is partnering with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to convert floral waste from Nagpur’s Netaji Market into fragrant incense sticks, commonly known as agarbatti.

Nagpur’s Netaji Market, serving as Central India’s sole wholesale flower market, witnesses the arrival of approximately 100 tonnes of flowers from various parts of the country on a daily basis. Regrettably, about 6 tonnes of these flowers are discarded as waste. The proposed collaboration with NEERI aims to ensure the scientific disposal of this floral waste by transforming it into valuable incense products.

Currently, the traders at the market relinquish these discarded flowers to door-to-door garbage collectors, who subsequently deposit them in the Bhandewadi Dumping Yard. The NMC’s Solid Waste Management Department has confirmed that there is currently no established process for reusing this discarded floral waste.

Under NEERI’s proposal, the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CRIS-CIMAP) will lend their expertise to assist the NMC in establishing an incense stick manufacturing facility, estimated to cost around Rs 6 lakh. CRIS-CIMAP will provide training to volunteers from the non-governmental organization (NGO) named VIBHA in the art of crafting incense sticks and fragrant cones.

To set up this incense manufacturing unit, NEERI has requested the NMC to lease approximately 4,500 sq ft of land within the Netaji flower market, which occupies an extensive area of approximately 80,000 sq ft. The NMC will also be responsible for providing the necessary space and electricity to facilitate the functioning of the manufacturing unit.

It is worth noting that there are already numerous small-scale industries in Nagpur involved in the production of incense sticks. Additionally, establishments such as the Bada Tajbagh shrine, situated on Umred Road, and the Ganesh Tekdi Trust have already undertaken initiatives to reuse flowers offered by devotees in the creation of incense sticks and aromatic dhoops.

This collaborative effort between the NMC and NEERI not only presents an eco-friendly solution for floral waste disposal but also underscores the potential for creating sustainable products while reducing environmental impact. The project is expected to not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the local economy and provide opportunities for skill development.

