NMC mops up Rs 65 lakh as fine from 16,455 persons for not wearing masks

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) continued its punitive action against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines, particularly against the people not wearing face-masks at public places.

So far, the NDS has taken 16,455 persons to task and recovered a fine of Rs 65.85 lakh from them. On Monday itself, the NMC Squad mopped up Rs 1.34 lakh from 268 persons towards fine.

The zone-wise number of persons fined on Monday is as follows: Laxmi Nagar — 38, Dharampeth — 69, Hanuman Nagar — 30, Dhantoli — 9, Nehru Nagar — 5, Gandhibagh — 18, Sataranjipura — 15, Lakdaganj — 11, Ashinagar — 22, and Mangalwari — 47. In NMC headquarters, action was taken against four persons. The action was taken under the guidance of Virsen Tambe, chief of NFS. NMC had raised the fine amount for not wearing face masks to Rs 500 from September 15 earlier this year. But the people are taking the Covid pandemic easy and violating the norms with impunity and thus paying the price.