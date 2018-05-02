Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

    NMC launches “Nagpur Live City” App for Grievance Management

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation has developed Citizen Grievance Management Application, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe for the benefit of the citizens. The grievance regarding different civic services like Water Supply, Electrical supply, Schools and Education, Solid Waste Management, Property Tax, Birth and Death Registration, Unsafe buildings, removal of fallen trees, etc. will be resolved by this Application in time bound and hassle free manner.

    The App is designed keeping in mind the citizen centricity. It will provide citizens access of App at their fingertips for resolving the grievances related to civic services. The App is designed on the principles of

    a.Transparency to every stakeholder including citizens and officers.

    b.Built in accountability of each officer to attend and resolved the grievance in specified time and reply to the complaint, else auto escalation activates and grievances are escalated to higher authority for its resolution.

    c.No discretion is provided to the authorities regarding the time limit or shifting/transferring the grievance to other authorities.

    The App is user friendly, easy to handle and has citizens dashboard for tracking the status of the grievance.
    This application is available on Google play store. Any citizen can download “Nagpur Live City” from Google play store or the citizen can access the portal from below link:

     

    https://www.nmcnagpur.gov.in/grievance

    Key Features of application:
    •Citizens have to make one time registration with the app by filling the required fields.
    •After successful registration person has to Sign Up the system for registering any citizen service complaint.
    •Citizen can track the current status of their grievance, all the grievances registered by them, they can also give their feedback at their fingertips.
    •All the grievances registered through application will be automatically assigned to the concerned authority of NMC. The authority has to resolve the grievance in time bound manner.

    Happening Nagpur
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    आरोग्यक्षेत्रात काम करणाऱ्यांनी पुढे येऊन नावे नोंदवावीत शासनासोबत या युद्धात सहभागी होऊन मदतकार्य करावे – मुख्यमंत्री
    आरोग्यक्षेत्रात काम करणाऱ्यांनी पुढे येऊन नावे नोंदवावीत शासनासोबत या युद्धात सहभागी होऊन मदतकार्य करावे – मुख्यमंत्री
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया के सभी 8 तहसीलों में भी मिलेगा ‘ शिवभोजन’
    गोंदिया के सभी 8 तहसीलों में भी मिलेगा ‘ शिवभोजन’
    अन्नामृत फाउंडेशन द्वारा प्रतिदिन 4500 जरूरतमंदों को भोजन
    अन्नामृत फाउंडेशन द्वारा प्रतिदिन 4500 जरूरतमंदों को भोजन
    Trending News
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Featured News
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC launches “Nagpur Live City” App for Grievance Management
    NMC launches “Nagpur Live City” App for Grievance Management
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये कार्यरत असलेल्या पोलीस अधिकारी व कर्मचाऱ्यांना अल्पोपहार
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged
    DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital
    DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital
    मोमिनपुरा के मस्जिद में छिपे मिले म्यांमार के 8 नागरिक, मामला दर्ज
    मोमिनपुरा के मस्जिद में छिपे मिले म्यांमार के 8 नागरिक, मामला दर्ज
    हावितरण कामठी उपविभागाकडून ३०० गरजुंना धान्य वाटप
    हावितरण कामठी उपविभागाकडून ३०० गरजुंना धान्य वाटप
    जामसांवली में सादगी से मनाई गई हनुमान जयंती
    जामसांवली में सादगी से मनाई गई हनुमान जयंती
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march
    Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145