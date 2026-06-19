Simultaneous operations across Sitabuldi, Mahal and Central Nagpur target roadblocks and footpath encroachments; two truckloads of material confiscated

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Nagpur: In one of the most aggressive anti-encroachment actions witnessed in recent years, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Enforcement Department carried out a sweeping city-wide operation on Wednesday, removing illegal structures and confiscating a record 20 unauthorised roadside stalls in a single day.

The special drive, conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Khawale and Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Kamble, targeted some of the city’s busiest commercial and traffic-prone corridors where encroachments have long been a source of congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists alike.

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To maximise the operation’s reach, NMC deployed multiple enforcement squads across different parts of the city simultaneously. Enforcement Teams 04 and 05 undertook a large-scale clearance operation in the bustling Sitabuldi area, removing illegal stalls and obstructions along both sides of Sitabuldi Main Road up to Variety Chowk.

At the same time, Teams 01 and 02 launched a parallel action in Mahal, clearing encroachments from key locations including Mahal Chowk, Badkas Chowk, Shivaji Putla, Kadyabag Road, Gadkari Wada and the surrounding area of Kalyaneshwar Temple.

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Another enforcement squad, Team 03, conducted an extensive operation along Ganeshpeth Road, Ashok Chowk, Ram Cooler Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Central Avenue and Telangkhedi Road. During the action, the team seized nearly two truckloads of materials allegedly being used for unauthorised commercial activities on public land.

Officials said the combined operation resulted in the confiscation of 20 illegal stalls, making it one of the largest single-day enforcement actions undertaken by the civic body against encroachments.

Speaking on the drive, Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Kamble said the corporation remains committed to maintaining obstruction-free roads and footpaths. He emphasised that strict action against illegal encroachments will continue as part of NMC’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic movement, enhance pedestrian safety and reclaim public spaces for legitimate use.

The civic administration has warned that repeated offenders will face tougher action as the enforcement department intensifies its campaign against unauthorised occupation of roads, footpaths and public land across Nagpur.

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