    Published On : Fri, Mar 27th, 2020

    NMC launches app to control Coronavirus


    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched coronavirus app for the benefit of the symptomatic citizens having problem of cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. This initiative has been taken by municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in association with HLL Lifecare, Government of India.

    To Download App Click  Here.

    Citizens can fill the information about their symptoms on this application and submit it. The mobile application easily detects whether they have related symptoms or not. If they have any symptoms then the application will automatically inform the concerned team of NMC doctors. The team will contact such people and take further actions .

    As of now, city recorded 9 positive patients of COVID-19.

