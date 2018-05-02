NMC keeps eye on marriage ceremonies, fines ₹50,000 for violations

Nagpur: Civic authorities cracked a whip on four marriage functions for violating the COVID-19 protocol. On Monday, the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) checked four hall and found blatant trampling of norms by the people and hence they imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000.

Two operations were carried out in Dhantoli zone and one each in Hanuman Nagar and Nehru Nagar Zones respectively.

The first action was taken at Ranjana Celebration Hall in Suyog Nagar under Dhantoli Zone. More than 100 people were in attendance at the wedding here while there is upper limit of 50 persons. Many of the invitees did not had masks on their faces and rules of social distancing were also not followed.

As per the order of Assistant Commissioner Kiran Bagde, the nuisance search team imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on family and lawn owner.

The second action under the same zone was taken at the wedding ceremony at Manoj Bobade’s house at Chinchbhavan. He was fined Rs 10,000. The third action was taken at Markande Hall under Hanuman Nagar zone. Abhijit Parate was fined Rs 10,000 while in another operation under Nehru Nagar zone, Eknath Chamat was fined Rs 10,000 by the nuisance search team at Chamat Hall in Kadbi Chowk.

Also, the NDS teams inspected 70 marriage offices.