NMC issues 628 warrants to property tax defaulters for Rs 465 cr dues

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Thursday issued 628 warrants to property tax defaulters who have not paid Rs 465 crore to the civic body. All ten zones of the NMC carried out the action.

Out of the total warrants, 404 were executed, and 21 were settled on the spot, with Rs 20.73 lakh collected from the defaulters. The NMC also attached properties worth Rs 2.66 crore of the defaulters.

The NMC’s Property Tax Department has warned that they will seize and attach the immovable and movable properties of property owners who have outstanding property tax. They claim they will continue the action on a daily basis.

NMC has also claimed that property tax defaulters should take advantage of the property tax amnesty scheme to avoid seizure and attachment of their immovable and movable properties and pay the outstanding property tax to NMC at the earliest.