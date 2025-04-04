NMC Identifies 10 Places in City as Heatwave-Prone

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has identified ten areas in Nagpur as heatwave-prone, based on a recent survey. Sitabuldi market, Kalamna market, Reshimbag ground, and Ganeshpeth bus stand are some of the major spots identified by NMC as heatwave-prone. Other locations include Dhairyasheel Colony (Ward No. 12), Cotton Market (Ward No. 15), Itwari and Boriapura (Ward No. 8), Harpur Stadium, Jumairan Bazaar Mela (Ward No. 30), Bhandewadi Dumping Yard (Ward No. 26), and Anaaj Bazaar (Ward No. 21).

Places Identified by NMC:

✅ Itwari and Boriapura (Ward No. 8)

✅ Dhairyasheel Colony (Ward No. 12)

✅ Reshimbag Ground (Ward No. 13)

✅ Sitabuldi Market (Ward No. 15)

✅ Cotton Market (Ward No. 15)

✅ Ganeshpeth Bus Stop (Ward No. 17)

✅ Anaaj Bazaar (Ward No. 21)

✅ Kalamna Market (Ward No. 24)

✅ Bhandewadi Dumping Yard (Ward No. 26)

✅ Harpur Stadium and Jumairan Bazaar Mela (Ward No. 30)

Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, NMC, has instructed the authorities to implement short- and long-term measures to prevent heatstroke-like situations. This decision was made during a meeting at NMC headquarters on Wednesday.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed all municipal buildings to adopt heat-reflective temperature shields and instructed households to reduce tin or asbestos roofing to lower heat impact.

Additionally, Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed the installation of water stations in these identified locations and has ordered the establishment of public drinking water stations (Panjrapol) in key areas, especially in the heat-prone zones.

