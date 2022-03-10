NMC, Greens remove hoardings, nails from trees

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation Dhantoli Zone, Green Vigil Foundation and 93.5 Red FM together conducted the fourth round of a campaign of removing illegal advertisements, hoardings, stickers, nails, lighting etc. from trees.

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of Kiran Bagde, Asst. Commissioner, Dhantoli Zone, NMC. The campaign was undertaken from Dhantoli zone to Sardar Patel Square to Mokshdham square and culminated at cotton market

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil Foundation explained due to fixing of huge nails & trellis, the xylem and phloem gets ruptured leading to stoppage in carrying water and food from the roots to rest of the parts of the trees. Apart from this, nailing tears up the bark and open wounds for pests and diseases. We have removed illegal hoardings, small advertisements, lighting, huge trellis, banners from many trees she added.

Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder Green Vigil Foundation and member of recently constituted Tree Committee by NMC stated putting up advertisements on trees is completely illegal. The advertisements have contact details of advertisers, hence, strict action needs to be taken against advertisers and hefty fine need to be imposed.

NMC, Green Vigil Foundation & 93.5 Red FM team appeals citizens to stop hammering nails and putting illegal advertisements, hoardings and lights on trees , as trees play a major part in keeping our planet alive.

Kiran Bagade, Asst. Commissioner, Dhantoli Zone, Dharmendra Patil, Zonal Officer with all sanitary inspectors, garden coordinator, along with Radio Jockey Saurabh , Vishal Dhavas, of 93.5 Red FM and Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Sujay Kalbande , Sakshi Mulekar & Vaishnavi Fulkar of Green Vigil Foundation, Nuisance Detection Squad took part in the campaign.