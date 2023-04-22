NMC & Green Vigil Commemorated Earth Day

Nagpur: The devastating oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in the year 1969 was the incident that developed an insight and consciousness in the mind of Former Senator of US , Gaylord Nelson , to initiate a movement in America that led to bringing million Americans on street on 22nd April 1970, making it the First Earth Day to protest against the deterioration of Environment.

With this Global movement, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Green Vigil Foundation and Earth Day Network commemorated ‘Earth Day 2023 – “Invest in Our Planet” campaign on 22nd April 2023, by conducting a citizen outreach campaign in front of Maharajbagh Zoo , Nagpur.

Promulgating this year’s Earth Day theme –“Invest in Our Planet” , members of Green Vigil Foundation interacted with citizens with colourful posters and placards on building green economy, end plastic pollution, grow earth’s canopy, support climate literacy, switch to sustainable lifestyle , energy conservation, adopting green living practices etc

Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil quipped Earth Day is a reminder for citizens to help restore our planet in every possible way we can , taking responsibility to fight the environmental crisis we are facing. Adopting low carbon lifestyles, understanding climate science , disseminating information, raising voice and taking action are the ways to show love for yourself and the planet.

Prominently present during the campaign, Prakash Warhade, Deputy Commissioner, NMC, Manish Soni, PRO, NMC, Deendayal Tembekar, Zonal Officer, NMC, Neha Thakur and others.

Mrs. Karuna Singh, Regional Director, Asia, EarthDay.org , appreciated the efforts being taken by Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation for Environment Protection in the city.

Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Chaudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Priya Yadav, Parth Jumde, Rakshit Gondode, Tushar Deshmukh, Dipak Prasad, Kajal Pilley and others worked hard for the success of the campaign. Students from Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya also joined the campaign.

