NMC felicitates Nagpur players who excelled at Asian Masters tournament

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) felicitated the players of Nagpur who participated in the winning Indian team in the Asian Masters tournament held at New Clark City, Philippines. Municipal Additional Commissioner Dr. Sunil Lahane felicitated all the players.

The Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bagle, Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar and office-bearers of Masters Athletics Association Nagpur District were present on the occasion.

The Asian Masters tournament was held in New Clark City, Philippines from November 8 to 12, 2023. Athletes from 23 countries around the world participated in these competitions. 257 players from India participated in this tournament including 12 players from Nagpur. India won the first position in the tournament with the highest number of medals. The victorious Indian team bagged a total of 215 medals comprising 70 gold, 63 silver and 82 bronze. Japan finished second and the Philippines third in the tournament.

In the Indian team, players from Nagpur have shown excellent performance. Nagpur athlete Seema Akhtar won 2 gold medals (2000m steeplechase, 10km run, 500m hurdles), Renu Sidhu won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals (2000m steeplechase, 10km run, 800m run, 5km run, 4x100m relay), 2 bronze medals by Sharda Naidu (2000m steeplechase, high jump), 1 bronze medal by Alka Pandey (triple jump), Datta Sonawale won 1 bronze medal (5th place in 3000m steeplechase, 10km race), Pushpa Zade 7th place in hammer throw and Akram Khan 5th place in 800m race, 400m relay.

The 43rd event was organized by the National Masters Athletics Federation at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata from February 14 to 18, 2023. Around 4500 players from across the country participated in this tournament. On the basis of their performance in this tournament, the players were selected for the Asian Masters tournament in the Philippines. In this, 12 players from Nagpur got a place in the Asian competition on the strength of their excellent performance.

