NMC OCW’s yearly ESR’s and GSR’s cleaning drive begin from Dec 2

Nagpur: Contaminated through overhead water tanks (ESR’s)-has become a thing of past now with Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water (OCW) introduced yearly safe and scientific solution to clean and disinfect

overhead water tanks (ESR’s). Since last 7 years NMC-OCW has started this process cleaning every ESR/GSR once in every year. .

The results: has been the improved water quality of the city because of this task. The journey from 79

% of water quality (March 1, 2012) to 96% (October 2019) is hugely supported by the NMC-OCW’s ESR cleaning drive. The improvement in water quality reflects in improved social health, since majority of the social

diseases are water borne.

A major reason behind contamination of water is eliminated when an ESR is disinfected scientifically and thoroughly by in house developed Tank cleaning machine, says technical experts in the field.

Continuing the trend Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) have planned to start the ESR cleaning drive from Laxmi Nagar zone and planned to clean the Laxmi Nagar New ESR on December 2, 2019.

On Dec 2 following Laxmi Nagar (New) ESR cleaning, The areas to remain affected are: Surendra Nagar, Dev Nagar, LIC Colony, Nargudkar Layout, Vikas Nagar, Damodar Society, Santaji Colony, Old Ajni, NIT Layout Ajni, Dhote Layout Ajni, Chunabhatti Ajni, Ambika Nagar, Borkute Wada Ajni, Prashant Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Sahkar Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Hindusthan Colony wardha Road, Pragtisheel Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Priyanka Wadi, Part of Chatrapati Nagar, Navjivan Colony, Neeri Colony.

Later on in Laxmi Nagar Zone ESR ‘s to be cleaned area: Gayatri Nagar ESR (On Dec 4), Laxmi Nagar (Old) ESR (Dec 6), Takli Sim ESR @Hingana T Point (Dec 9), Takli Sim Sump (Dec 9), Khamala (Pande Lay Out) ESR (Dec 11), Pratap Nagar ESR (Sec 13) , Jaitala Sump (Dec 14) & Trimurti Nagar new ESR on (Dec 16) NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW

Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899