    Published On : Wed, Apr 1st, 2020

    NMC emergency shutdown to strengthen Kanhan-900 pipeline @ Uppalwadi today

    Emergency shutdown started @ 3.15 pm.

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation & NHAI has taken an emergency shutdown on Kanhan WTP 900 mm dia main distribution line to provide additional support to Kanhan 900 mm dia pipeline near Uppalwadi RuB on Kamptee Road.

    The 6-hour emergency shutdown has been started at 3.15 pm on April 1 (Wednwsday).

    It must be mentioned here the same pipeline was damaged by NHAI vendor twice recently hampering water supply if North Nagpur. Following this emergency shutdown Today (Wednesday) evening water supply will be affected in North Nagpur ESR s of from Binaki ESRs, Bastarwadi ESRs Indora ESRs and Bezanbag ESR.

    Tomorrow, April 2 (Thursday) morning supply is subjected to completion of pipeline strenthning work till 9 pm…

