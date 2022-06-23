NMC elections: Draft voters’ list for 52 Prabhags in Nagpur released

Advertisement

Around three lakh new voters have been added to the electoral list

Nagpur: Taking one more step closer for the general election to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the draft voters’ list for the 52 Prabhags was published on Thursday. The process is part of the programme finalised by the State Election Commission, said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B.

Addressing media persons at NMC headquarters on Wednesday, the civic body chief said that total eligible voters are 22,93,131 with a cut off date of May 31, 2022, for inclusion of names in the voters list. Total population in the city as per 2011 Census is pegged at 24,47,494 and the voters are divided over 52 Prabhags who in turn have to elect 156 Corporators. The population of Scheduled Caste is estimated to be 4,80,759 while that of Scheduled Tribe is 1,88,444.

Radhakrishnan said the task of NMC is very limited as the post deceleration of voters’ list, only minor things like correction in names or transportation of entry, in case that is listed in place other than the normal residence of the person. No addition or deletion of names is possible at this stage. The draft electoral roll for the 52 Prabhags will be released on the NMC website and also available for scrutiny at respective Zonal Headquarters of NMC across 10 zones.

The Municipal Commissioner urged citizens to check their names so that in case there is need for correction then that can be done. This would avoid the trouble that arises during the day of voting when people realise that their names are listed in a booth other than one where they have been voting traditionally. Citizens can submit their suggestions or objections about the draft electoral rolls till July 1. The final voters list for respective Prabhags will be released on July 9.

The voter names can be checked online on website nmcnagpurelection.org or nmcnagpur.gov.in, for submitting suggestions or objections. During the year 2017 the total number of eligible voters were 20,93,00, meaning there is an addition of nearly three lakh new voters.

Toa question, Radhakrishnan said that nearly 61,000 names were deleted while 32,000 new names were added. The voters are spread over six assembly segments in the city and part of Kamptee constituency where 49,073 voters are listed. Maximum voters are in North Nagpur Assembly segment at about 4,11,732; followed by East Nagpur – 3,88,258; South Nagpur-3,82,002; South West Nagpur-3,77,337; and West Nagpur 3,63,691.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Nirbhay Jain, Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Dhamecha also were present during the press conference.

