NMC elections as per January 2022 electoral rolls, says report

Nagpur: The forthcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections would be held as per January, 2022 voters’ list. Those registered after January will not be able to vote, according to reports in local media.
The electoral rolls prepared by the District Election Office are used for NMC polls. The Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce civic body elections within two weeks. The SEC will notify the final boundaries of wards on May 17. The elections would be announced after this exercise.
According to reports, supplementary electoral rolls are prepared for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Names of citizens applying for registration ten days before the last day of filing nominations are included in the electoral rolls. However, supplementary rolls are not prepared for NMC elections. Hence those registered after January won’t be able to vote. The SEC has given indications in this regard, sources in NMC said.
As per Election Department, the total number of voters in six Assembly constituencies of Nagpur in January 2022 was 21,97,244. Only these voters would be able to exercise their franchise in the coming NMC polls, reports said.
Legislative Assembly constituency-wise voters:
• South-West: 3,74,489
• South Nagpur: 3,77,669
• East Nagpur: 3,74,875
• Central Nagpur: 3,16,839
• West Nagpur: 3,58,002
• North Nagpur: 3,95,370
• Total: 21,97,244