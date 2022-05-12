NMC elections as per January 2022 electoral rolls, says report

Advertisement

Nagpur: The forthcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections would be held as per January, 2022 voters’ list. Those registered after January will not be able to vote, according to reports in local media.

The electoral rolls prepared by the District Election Office are used for NMC polls. The Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce civic body elections within two weeks. The SEC will notify the final boundaries of wards on May 17. The elections would be announced after this exercise.