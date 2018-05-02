NMC eases restrictions, to supply water regularly from Sept 1 to 15

Nagpur: In view of festive season and improvement in water storage in Totladoh reservoir on river Pench, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to ease restrictions on water supply in city.

Addressing a press conference, the Chairman of Water Works Committee Pintu Jhalke said that city will be supplied water on regular basis from September 1 to 15.

It may be recalled that following deficient rainfall in city, the NMC had decided to curtail water supply for three days – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – until the situation improved.

However, considering the festive season ahead and increase in water storage in Totladoh reservoir due to good rainfall in Madhya Pradesh which resulted in release of water from Chourai dam upstream river Pench, a meeting of Water Works Committee and department officials was held on Friday. The meeting decided to ease restrictions and supply water on regular basis in the interest of citizens. Now, water will be supplied regularly from September 1 to 15. “If city and surrounding areas receive good rainfall in the next 25 days, water situation will improve further,” Jhalke said.

Jhalke further said that as against 82.33 MM3 storage last week in Totladoh resrervoir, the storage on Wednesday was 317.52 MM3, indicating almost four-fold increase in storage over the past week. Following good rainfall in the catchment area of Chourai dam, first two, then four,and then eight gates of Chourai dam were opened to release water into river Pench. This proved to be a boon for Totladoh reservoir. Now, Totladoh dam has 33 percent water storage and Navegaon Khairi 28 percent. “Dead Stock’ of water in both the dams is also full, he said.

The press conference was also attended by Chairman of Standing Committee Pradeep Pohane, former Chairman of Standing Committee Dayashankar Tiwari, Water Works Department chief Manoj Ganvir and other officials.