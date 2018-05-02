Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020

    NMC cracks down on ecroachment in Sitabuldi

    Nagpur: As per its new policy, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched the crackdown on unauthorised markets posing inconvenience for citizens. The Anti-Encroachment Squad of NMC on Monday took stern action against the daily market at Sitabuldi.

    The roadside vendors, who occupy entire thoroughfare have been making it hard for citizens who find it difficult to move through cluttered roads.

    The citizens see this an unnecessary nuisance and complained to authorities but no action was taken. Now with new Municipal Commissioner directing NMC machinery to act against illegalities, the anti-encroachment Squads were in action on Monday with full might.

