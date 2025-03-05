NMC Commissioner visits Rajnagar, listens to residents’ grievances

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari visited the Rajnagar area on Wednesday to inspect local infrastructure and address citizens’ concerns. During his visit, he also reviewed the condition of parks in the area.

Accompanying him were Dr. Sweta Banerjee (Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department), Ganesh Rathod (Deputy Commissioner, Garden Department), Ashok Garate (Deputy Commissioner, Mangalwari Zone), Amol Chaurpagar (Garden Superintendent), Sunil Uike (Executive Engineer), and Pankaj Parashar (Executive Engineer, Estate Department).

Local resident Jitu Goplani had earlier brought to the Commissioner’s attention the lack of a sewer line in Shirke Layout and Surana Layout, causing severe issues for residents, especially during the monsoon. Responding to this, Dr. Chaudhari personally inspected the affected areas and reviewed the conditions of Green Park and Sundar Van Garden. He also interacted with local residents, who shared their grievances.

Dr. Chaudhari assured citizens that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for sewer line installation under the JICA project has been approved and work will commence soon. Additionally, he encouraged local organizations to take the initiative in maintaining Green Park, Sundar Van, and other small gardens, offering NMC’s support through official agreements for upkeep and repairs.

The Commissioner also issued directives to improve park lighting, verify ownership of locked parks, and ensure regular cleanliness in public gardens.

Several local residents, including Jitu Goplani, Vijay Naidu, Rupchand Goplani, Neeraj Gupta, Sunil Phulzele, Jitendra Palsingh, and Rumi Dhawan, were present during the visit.