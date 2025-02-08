NMC Commissioner visits City Operation Centre, guides helpline staff

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari visited the City Operation Centre (COC) at the NMC headquarters on Saturday. During his visit, he interacted with and guided the staff assigned to the newly launched grievance redressal helpline.

Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varade, IT Officer Swapnil Lokhande, and Kamlesh Jhanzad from the Citizen Service Centre were also present on the occasion.

To ensure the swift resolution of civic complaints, the NMC has introduced a dedicated grievance redressal helpline, which was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Citizens can now register their complaints by calling the toll-free number 155304.

At the City Operation Centre (COC), staffers have been appointed in two shifts to handle incoming calls. Their responsibilities include immediately responding to complaints, gathering detailed information from complainants, forwarding the grievances to the concerned department, and later following up on the resolution with the complainant. Commissioner Chaudhari provided guidance on how the system should function effectively.

He emphasized that every citizen’s complaint is important and directed the staff to ensure proper documentation of each complaint in the register along with its unique reference number. The complaints must then be forwarded to the relevant department through the system for swift action. The commissioner also instructed the department to issue official orders regarding staff deployment and their assigned responsibilities for the helpline operations.

The NMC’s grievance redressal helpline will be operational from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the helpline by calling 155304 and providing detailed information about their grievances to ensure prompt resolution.