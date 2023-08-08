NMC Commissioner lays out roadmap for ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ initiative

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Choudhari resolved to make the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ initiative a success in Nagpur as he sought cooperation of voluntary organisations, so that maximum citizens take part in the initiative.

On Monday, a coordination programme was held at Suresh Bhat auditorium, Reshimbagh. During the interaction, Dr Choudhari gave information about the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ initiative to be implemented in city from August 9 to August 15.Underthis initiative, the five principles including inscribing names of freedom fighters on the memorial plaque, taking a pledge and selfie, bowing in respect to mother nature, felicitation of bravehearts and flag hoisting and National Anthem will be undertaken.

Advertisement

From Aug 13 to Aug 15, through the campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, tricolour flags will be hoisted at every house and the National Anthem will be sung collectively on Aug 15. Ajay Chauhan said he will take responsibility of putting up selfie point to be set-up at the Amar Jawan Memorial Site at Ajni Square while Jeevan Suraksha Project’s Raju Wagh took over patronage of the selfie point to be set up at the Swami Vivekanand Memorial site at Ambazari Lake.

Veerangan sports organisation will put up demonstrations of indigenous sports at selfie points, said Jayant Dixit. Ek Vadal Bhartache, Sunanda Puri of Progressive Federation of VG Palace, Sanjeevani Chaudhari of Shravanamitra Education Society, Dr Mahesh Tiwari, Rahul Shirsat of VN Reddy Research and Development, Ajay Chauhan of EWWAN, Deepak Yewle of Patanjali, Dr Jayprakash Duble of JD Sports Foundation, Jayant Dixit of Veerangan Sports Institute, Naresh Jumani of Samarpan Seva Samiti, Sanjay Lahane, Rahul Ghog of Drishti Expert Sarthak multi-purpose organisation and representatives of NGOs presented their suggestions on this occasion.

NMC school students to get tri-colour: A meeting was also held with Principals and Headmasters of fNMC schools. While addressing this meeting, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bagle directed the effective implementation of the initiative in all schools. Selfie points will also be set up in schools and selfies of all principals, headmasters, teachers, students will be taken and uploaded on the website.

Panch Pran Pratigya will also be taken. He also said that tricolour will be given to every student of the NMC schools. Education Officer Sadhana Siam was also present. Dy Commissioner Suresh Bagle, Nodal Officer, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Sports Officer, Manish Soni, PRO, and Nitin Bhole were present on the dais during the interaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement