NMC carries out anti-encroachment drive at Sitabuldi amid police protection

Nagpur: Squads of NMC’s Enforcement Department had to face stiff resistance from street vendors as an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken at Sitabuldi market areas on Friday. Additional police force was called in to provide security to NMC squads which removed encroachments in the busy market.

The NMC’s Enforcement Department cracked down on 22 handcarts and other encroachments on roads from Variety Square to Shani Mandir. Similarly, the illegal vendors and hath thelas were removed on roads at Sitabuldi Police Station, Munje Square, Jhansi Rani Square, Maharajbagh Road. Two truck loads of goods of encroachers were seized by the NMC.

In Ashi Nagar Zone, illegal constructions erected on sewer lines were razed. Illegal toilets, walls, rafts and other unauthorised constructions were razed to ground.