    NMC busts ‘setup’: Dismisses 10 conductors of city bus service

    Nagpur: The flying squad of Transport Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), on Monday, busted a group of city bus conductors passing on information about movement of ticket-checkers. Later in the day, all 10 conductors in the ‘setup’ were dismissed from service, as per the orders of Narendra alias Balya Borkar, Chairman of Transport Committee.

    The flying squad of NMC Transport Department got a tip-off on Monday that conductor of city bus number 6144 was part of a ‘setup’. The word ‘setup’ is used in connection with city bus service, for the group of conductors and serving and retired staffers that passes on information to each other to evade action by ticket-checkers.

    The flying squad followed the Babulkheda-Sitabuldi bus for one-and-a-half hours and stopped under Nanda Fata bridge. During the checking, the bus conductor Sachin Kapse (ID no 70501)was trying to hide his mobile phone handset. The flying squad seized the mobile phone handset. NMC flying squad led by Sunil N Shukla and comprising Kishor Wawurkar, Arun Mendhe, Girish Mahajan, and Gaurav Meshram noticed that some other city bus conductors were calling Kapse frequently. NMC squad struck a conversation via messaging with the other conductors from the seized mobile phone handset.

    Soon, they came to know that the conductors were sharing information about route of ticket-checkers and movement. Accordingly, apart from Kapse, nine other bus conductors were identified as Ankush Rathod (ID no 70604), Vilas Bhondekar (70602), Sudhir Ganorkar (70840), Sarfaraz (70231), Dinesh Landge (70508), Sanjay Chonde (70811), Rahul Bagde (70024), Mohan Sonkusare (70177), and Rakesh Meshram (70566). As per the statement issued by Narendra alias Balya Borkar on Monday evening, all these 10 city bus conductors were dismissed from the service.

    “Similar action by flying squad will continue on a regular basis and such city bus staffers will be dismissed from service immediately,” he added.

