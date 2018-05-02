NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building

Nagpur: Following City Police’s stern action on notorious gangster Santosh Ambekar, now the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in an all-out crackdown has started demolishing the unauthorized construction owned by him.

Amid strict police bandobast, the NMC officials of Gandhibagh Zone started razing, Ambekar’s Darodkar Chowk, Itwari based G +4 building on Wednesday.

Ambekar is currently jailed for duping and threatening a Gujarat based business man. He was arrested on October 12 following which series of offences flourished against him.