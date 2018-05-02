Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building

Nagpur: Following City Police’s stern action on notorious gangster Santosh Ambekar, now the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in an all-out crackdown has started demolishing the unauthorized construction owned by him.

Amid strict police bandobast, the NMC officials of Gandhibagh Zone started razing, Ambekar’s Darodkar Chowk, Itwari based G +4 building on Wednesday.

Ambekar is currently jailed for duping and threatening a Gujarat based business man. He was arrested on October 12 following which series of offences flourished against him.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Nagpur Crime News
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Maharashtra News
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
Hindi News
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
8 महीनों में बिना टिकट कुल 3,30,894 यात्रियों से रूपये 1495.61 लाख किए वसूल
8 महीनों में बिना टिकट कुल 3,30,894 यात्रियों से रूपये 1495.61 लाख किए वसूल
Trending News
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Featured News
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
Trending In Nagpur
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
City Girl jumps from 21st floor in Bengaluru
City Girl jumps from 21st floor in Bengaluru
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
बंद करें महापरीक्षा पोर्टल – विशाल मुत्तेमवार ने मुख्यमंत्री से की मांग
बंद करें महापरीक्षा पोर्टल – विशाल मुत्तेमवार ने मुख्यमंत्री से की मांग
आज आएंगे पटोले, भव्य स्वागत की तैयारी
आज आएंगे पटोले, भव्य स्वागत की तैयारी
जुगार खेळताना आढळलेल्या आठ कर्मचाऱ्यांवर महावितरणची कारवाई
जुगार खेळताना आढळलेल्या आठ कर्मचाऱ्यांवर महावितरणची कारवाई
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145