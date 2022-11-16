NMC bags Geosmart India Excellence Award for Safety and Mobility

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) bagged a Geosmart India Excellence Award for Safety and Mobility in Nagpur. This award was given by Geospatatial World Advancing Knowledge for Sustainability on the occasion of GeoSmart India 2022.

Shri Chinmay Gotmare , Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) received an award on behalf of NMC in a glittering function organized at HICC Hyderabad on Tuesday. Shri Ravi Bundade, Executive Engineer of Traffic Department of NMC was also present. Dr MP Narayanan Chairman, Geospatial World and Sanjay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Geospatial World were prominently present in the function.

It may be mentioned that NMC has launched a project iRASTE (Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) in Nagpur to leverage Artificial Intelligence (Al) and help Nagpur city to achieve its vision of a 50% reduction in road accident fatalities. For the first time in India, Project iRASTE brought together Artificial Intelligence (AI) scientists and Road Engineering experts to transform Safety Engineering processes leveraging the predictive power of Al. Its goal is to reduce accident-causing Black spots in the city of Nagpur by introducing a novel “Grey spots Map system” that uses Al to identify risky stretches on the road network proactively.

The Transport Department of NMC is giving training to the drivers and conductors about safety of the commuters. They were trained under iRASTE about intel device to follow traffic rules, learn driving skills, don’t drink and drive, check the buses, humble behavior, safety of driver and commuters. They also select the best drivers from their data.

